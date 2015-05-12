BRIEF-Leoni could exceed 2015 sales target on forex boost

May 12 (Reuters) - Leoni AG
* Had one-time costs of about 5 million eur in Q1
* Ramp-Up costs will be at more normal levels in 2017
* Free cash flow will be slightly negative in Q2 but are convinced will reach neutral free cash flow in full year
* Tax rate could be between 25 percent and 30 percent this year
* Expect no more than 2-3 million eur in restructuring costs this year
* Expect another 30 million eur of ramp-up costs for new products in coming quarters
* Could exceed sales forecast of 4.3 billion eur in 2015 thanks to currency effects
* Division chief says sees no significant ramp-up costs for 2016, therefore are sticking with 2016 target
* Best quarter in terms of EBIT will be Q4
* Expect about 50 million eur Q2 EBIT
* Possible exceeding of 2015 sales target will not have major effect on EBIT Further company coverage: