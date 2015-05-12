FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Gabriel Holding H1 2014/2015 EBIT up at DKK 15.3 mln; raises guidance
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 12, 2015 / 11:01 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Gabriel Holding H1 2014/2015 EBIT up at DKK 15.3 mln; raises guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Gabriel Holding A/S :

* H1 2014/2015 revenue 162.3 million Danish crowns ($24.50 million) versus 144.4 million crowns year ago

* H1 2014/2015 EBIT 15.3 crowns million versus 14.5 million crowns year ago

* Adjusts its expectations for the full year to organic growth of the order of 10-15 percent and improved operating profit (EBIT)

* Says earlier expected organic growth in revenue of the order of 5 pct and an operating profit (EBIT) on a par with 2013/14

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6281 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.