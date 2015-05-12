FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ludwig Beck acquires men's fashion store chain Wormland
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 12, 2015 / 11:01 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ludwig Beck acquires men's fashion store chain Wormland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck Textilhaus Feldmeier AG :

* Acquires men’s fashion store chain Wormland

* Parties agreed to keep purchase price secret

* Forecast for year 2015 has to be adjusted

* Now expects sales in 2015 to increase by approximately 60 pct (previously 2 - 4 pct)

* Could thus attain accumulated gross sales of approximately 164 million euros ($184.58 million) in aggregate in 2015

* 2015 anticipated earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) are expected to rise considerably to approximately 17 million - 19 million euros (previously approximately 10 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8885 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
