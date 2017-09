May 12 (Reuters) - OVB Holding AG :

* Q1 group sales up by 9.7 pct to 54.5 million euros ($60.92 million)

* Q1 EBIT up year-on-year by 36.0 pct to 2.2 million euros

* Sales and earnings forecast for 2015 confirmed

* Sales and earnings forecast for 2015 confirmed

* Confirms its expectation of matching operating earnings achieved in 2014 in 2015, if sales revenues rise slightly