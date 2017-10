May 12 (Reuters) - Sparebanken More :

* Moody’s rating upgrade for Sparebanken Møre

* BCA (Baseline Credit Assessment) and adjusted BCA raised to baa1 from baa2

* Long-term deposit rating upgraded to A2 from A3 and short-term deposit rating upgraded to Prime-1 from Prime-2

* Long-term CR (Counterparty Risk) assessment of A1 (cr) and short-term CR assessment P-1(cr)assigned

