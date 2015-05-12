FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CapMan acquires 28.7 pct of Norvestia's shares from Kaupthing
May 12, 2015 / 7:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-CapMan acquires 28.7 pct of Norvestia's shares from Kaupthing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Capman Oyj :

* Acquires 28.7 pct of Norvestia’s shares from Kaupthing

* Says transaction is executed in two phases

* In the first phase, CapMan has today acquired 3,321,817 series B shares of Norvestia Plc from Kaupthing h.f. (Kaupthing) at 10.09 euros ($11.31) per share, or 33.5 million euros in total

* Under second phase of transaction CapMan has right and at Kaupthing’s request obligation to purchase additional 7.0 pct of Norvestia’s shares outstanding from Kaupthing around Oct. 2015 based on predetermined purchase price

* Transaction does not change CapMan’s earlier outlook estimate for 2015

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8917 euros Gdynia Newsroom

