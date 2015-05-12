BRIEF-CapMan acquires 28.7 pct of Norvestia's shares from Kaupthing

May 12 (Reuters) - Capman Oyj :

* Acquires 28.7 pct of Norvestia’s shares from Kaupthing

* Says transaction is executed in two phases

* In the first phase, CapMan has today acquired 3,321,817 series B shares of Norvestia Plc from Kaupthing h.f. (Kaupthing) at 10.09 euros ($11.31) per share, or 33.5 million euros in total

* Under second phase of transaction CapMan has right and at Kaupthing’s request obligation to purchase additional 7.0 pct of Norvestia’s shares outstanding from Kaupthing around Oct. 2015 based on predetermined purchase price

* Transaction does not change CapMan’s earlier outlook estimate for 2015

