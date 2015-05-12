BRIEF-International Public Partnerships raises debt facility to 300 mln stg

May 12 (Reuters) - International Public Partnerships Ltd

* INPP increases corporate debt facility to £300 million to support future pipeline

* Margins on drawn amounts of main facility will reduce from 225 bps over libor to 175 bps over libor

* Existing facility, due to expire in december 2016 has been extended and will now become due for renewal in 2018

* Increase to £300 million will support strong pipeline of new projects over next 12 months