BRIEF-HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt Q1 net interest income up at EUR 43.6 mln

May 12 (Reuters) - HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG :

* Q1 net interest income improved to 43.6 million euros (41.9 million euros)

* Q1 net income amounted to 41.6 million euros (38.3 million euros year ago), an increase of 8.6 percent

* Sees in 2015 slight improvement in revenues and pre-tax profit

* Q1 profit before taxes increased to 60.6 million euros (57.0 million euros year ago)

* Q1 net commission income increased to 105.1 million euros: (last year: 93.2 million euros)