BRIEF-Bavarian Nordic granted EUR 50 mln loan; upgrades expectations to year end cash preparedness
May 12, 2015 / 10:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bavarian Nordic granted EUR 50 mln loan; upgrades expectations to year end cash preparedness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Bavarian Nordic A/S :

* Says has been granted 50 million euros ($56.34 million) loan from The European Investment Bank (EIB)

* Announced securing of a loan facility of 50 million euros from European Investment Bank (EIB), long-term lending institution of European Union owned by its member states

* EIB has granted loan facility to support research and development of novel vaccines against ebola and other infectious diseases as well as cancer immunotherapies

* As a result of loan facility agreement, company upgrades its expectations to year-end cash preparedness from 1.10 billion Danish crowns ($166.11 million) to 1.45 billion crowns

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6223 Danish crowns) ($1 = 0.8875 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

