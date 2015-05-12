FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Colonial says possible bond issuance to repay loan of 1.04 bln euros
May 12, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Colonial says possible bond issuance to repay loan of 1.04 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Inmobiliaria Colonial SA :

* Says provisionally receives BBB- credit rating from Standard & Poor’s Rating Credit Market Services Europe Limited

* Says it has mandated Morgan Stanley (Sole Structuring, Sole Global Coordinator and Lead Manager) and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, Banco Sabadell, CaixaBank, Credit Agricole CIB, ING and J.P. Morgan (Joint Lead Managers) to initiate the process of possible bookbuilding for potential issuance of bonds

* Says possible bond issuance to repay syndicated loan for 1.04 billion euros ($1.17 billion)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8883 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

