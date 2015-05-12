BRIEF-Sponda issues EUR 175 mln bond

May 12 (Reuters) - Sponda Oyj :

* Issues 175 million euros ($196.79 million) bond

* Five-year bond matures on May 20, 2020 and carries fixed annual coupon at rate of 2.375 per cent

* Bond was allocated to 50 investors and bond offering was significantly oversubscribed

* Proceeds from bond offering will be used to repay 100 million euros bond that matures in May 2015 and other existing debt and for general corporate purposes

* Pohjola Bank and Swedbank acted as joint lead managers and bookrunners for transaction

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8893 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)