FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sponda issues EUR 175 mln bond
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 12, 2015 / 1:52 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sponda issues EUR 175 mln bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Sponda Oyj :

* Issues 175 million euros ($196.79 million) bond

* Five-year bond matures on May 20, 2020 and carries fixed annual coupon at rate of 2.375 per cent

* Bond was allocated to 50 investors and bond offering was significantly oversubscribed

* Proceeds from bond offering will be used to repay 100 million euros bond that matures in May 2015 and other existing debt and for general corporate purposes

* Pohjola Bank and Swedbank acted as joint lead managers and bookrunners for transaction

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8893 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.