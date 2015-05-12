FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Genmab Q1 operating income rise, keeps 2015 guidance
#Healthcare
May 12, 2015 / 3:16 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Genmab Q1 operating income rise, keeps 2015 guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Genmab :

* Says positive preliminary results from phase II study of Daratumumab in double refractory multiple myeloma

* Operating income was 173 million crowns in the first quarter of 2015 compared to 96 million crowns in the corresponding period for 2014.

* Says had a cash position of 2,945 million crowns. This represented a net increase of 285 million crowns from beginning of 2015

* Says positive top-line results from phase III complement 2 study of Arzerra plus fludarabine and cyclophosphamide in relapsed CLL

* Says revenue was 107 million crowns in first quarter of 2015, compared to 247 million crowns in first quarter of 2014

* Says is maintaining its updated 2015 financial guidance published on march 11, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Mikkelsen)

