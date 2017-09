May 12 (Reuters) - Sasa Polyester :

* Faces 24.1 million lira ($9.03 million) tax demand and fine from Ministry of Customs and Trade of Turkey

* Says tax demand and fine is about import operations carried out in 2010, 2011 and 2012

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.6688 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)