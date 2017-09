May 12 (Reuters) - Lagardere :

* Description of Lagardere share buyback program 2015 - 2016

* Maximum unit purchase price: 40 euros ($44.97)

* Maximum of 9,424,461 shares (7.19 pct of share capital) could be purchased

* Maximum amount of purchase: 500,000,000 euros

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8894 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)