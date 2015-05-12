FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ubisoft FY revenue rises to 1.46 billion euros
May 12, 2015 / 4:31 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ubisoft FY revenue rises to 1.46 billion euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Ubisoft :

* FY revenue 1.46 billion euros ($1.64 billion) versus 1.01 billion year ago

* Non-IFRS operating income was 170.7 million euros in 2014-15 and exceeding group’s target of 165 million euros

* Standing by its non-IFRS operating income target of at least 200 million euros for 2015-16, and it expects stable sales versus 2014-15

* Expects first-quarter 2015-16 sales to amount to approximately 80 million euros

* As of March 31, 2015, Ubisoft had net cash of 211.3 million euros compared with net debt of 12.7 million euros one year earlier Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8886 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

