May 12 (Reuters) - Aedifica Sa :

* In Q3, 22 pct increase in consolidated rental income as compared to March 31, 2014

* Fair value of investment properties of 994 million euros ($1.12 billion) as of March 31, 2015, increase of 209 million euros compared to June 30, 2014

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8886 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)