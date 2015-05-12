FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Eutelsat Q3 revenue rises to 367.7 million euros
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
May 12, 2015 / 4:41 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Eutelsat Q3 revenue rises to 367.7 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Eutelsat :

* Q3 revenue 367.7 million euros ($413.70 million) versus 337.7 million euros year ago

* Order backlog stood at 6.4 billion euros at 31 march 2015, up by 11 pct year-on-year

* Remains on track to meet its full year objective of growth of around 4 pct at constant currency

* FY 2015 EBITDA margin remains targeted at above 76.5 pct

* FY objective of average revenue growth of above 5 pct for two year period from July 2015 to June 2017 is confirmed Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8888 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.