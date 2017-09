May 12 (Reuters) - Stern Groep NV :

* Q1 result after taxes flat at 2.1 million euros

* Q1 net revenue rises by 12.5 pct to 259.8 million euros

* Expects FY 2015 results to develop slightly better than previously announced

* Will not distribute a FY 2014 dividend Source text: bit.ly/1Iz480x Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)