May 12 (Reuters) - A2micile Europe SA :

* Reports Q1 revenue 18.6 million euros ($20.91 million), up 15.1 percent

* Expects to reach its target of 100 million euros turnover for FY 2017 Source text: bit.ly/1dZqUTV

