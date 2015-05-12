FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Merger of Fonciere de Paris SIIC and Foncieres 6eme et 7eme approved
May 12, 2015 / 5:12 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Merger of Fonciere de Paris SIIC and Foncieres 6eme et 7eme approved

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Fonciere De Paris Siic SA :

* Announces the merger with Foncière des 6ème et 7ème Arrondissements de Paris is approved

* Exchange rate is 3 shares Foncière de Paris for 17 shares Foncière des 6ème et 7ème Arrondissements de Paris

* In remuneration of contributions, Foncière de Paris increases its capital by 55 million euros ($62 million)through issue of 3,665,880 new shares which will be attributed to shareholders of Foncière des 6ème et 7ème Arrondissements de Paris

* Consecutively of merger, Fonciere de Paris now owns a renting portfolio of 2.3 billion euros constitued of almost 90 percent with parisian assets

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8897 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

