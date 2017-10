May 12 (Reuters) - Selectirente SA :

* Q1 revenue of 3.6 million euros ($4.04 million), up 6.8%

* In Q1 average financial occupancy rate is 94.1 pct

* To propose dividend of 2.75 euros per share

($1 = 0.8900 euros)