May 12 (Reuters) - Montupet SA :

* Q1 revenue 132.2 million euros ($148.50 million) versus 122.4 million euros year ago

* Confident in 2015 growth objectives of its activity and margins Source text: bit.ly/1zWAaC9 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8902 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)