BRIEF-Devoteam Q1 revenue rises to 115.5 million euros
#IT Services & Consulting
May 12, 2015 / 5:27 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Devoteam Q1 revenue rises to 115.5 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Devoteam SA :

* Reported revenues for Q1 of 2015 of 115.5 million euros ($129.76 million), a 8.2 pct increase compared to same period of 2014, at constant exchange rates and perimeter, when excluding impact of outsourcing business in France

* Has increased its 2015 consolidated revenue and operating margin targets

* Revenues for 2015 should be around 450 million euros, with an operating margin expected between 6.0 pct and 6.5 pct of consolidated revenues Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8901 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

