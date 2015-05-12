BRIEF-Advent International to buy conveyor belts maker Ammeraal Beltech

May 12 (Reuters) - Advent International:
* Advent International to acquire Ammeraal Beltech from Gamma Holding
* The terms of the binding offer have not been disclosed
* Completion of the transaction is subject only to merger clearance and other customary conditions
* Last year Ammeraal Beltech generated a turnover of 325 million euro
* William Blair acted as exclusive financial advisor to Gamma Holding and its shareholders and Jefferies acted as exclusive financial advisor to Advent For more details on the deal, click on: