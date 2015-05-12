FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Advent International to buy conveyor belts maker Ammeraal Beltech
#Financials
May 12, 2015 / 5:11 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Advent International to buy conveyor belts maker Ammeraal Beltech

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Advent International:

* Advent International to acquire Ammeraal Beltech from Gamma Holding

* The terms of the binding offer have not been disclosed

* Completion of the transaction is subject only to merger clearance and other customary conditions

* Last year Ammeraal Beltech generated a turnover of 325 million euro

* William Blair acted as exclusive financial advisor to Gamma Holding and its shareholders and Jefferies acted as exclusive financial advisor to Advent For more details on the deal, click on:

