May 13 (Reuters) - Splendid Medien AG :

* Q1 revenue 15.7 million euros ($17.66 million) versus 11.4 million euros year ago

* Q1 EBIT 1.5 million euros versus EBIT loss of 0.3 million euros year ago

* Q1 EBT 1.3 million euros versus loss before tax of 0.5 million euros year ago

* Still sees FY 2015 revenue between 57 million euros and 62 million euros, EBIT between 3.5 million euros and 4.5 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8888 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)