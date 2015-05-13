FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Swiss Prime Site Q1 profit down 6.2 pct at CHF 54.5 mln
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Cyber Risk
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 13, 2015 / 5:12 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Swiss Prime Site Q1 profit down 6.2 pct at CHF 54.5 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Swiss Prime Site AG :

* Q1 EBIT excluding revaluation effects increased by 3.1 pct from 84.1 million Swiss francs to 86.7 million Swiss francs ($93.57 million)

* Q1 operating income edged up by 1.3 pct year-on-year to 214.1 million Swiss francs (211.4 million Swiss francs)

* Q1 profit declined by 6.2 pct from 58.1 million Swiss francs to 54.5 million Swiss francs

* Q1 rental income climbed by 4.4 pct from 108.2 million Swiss francs to 113.0 million Swiss francs

* Plans to carry out a capital increase at the end of May 2015 through issuing a maximum of up to 5,970,131 shares, expected gross proceeds of roughly 424 million Swiss francs

* Forecasts a slight increase in rental income for the current financial year

* Vacancy rate should hover in a range between 6.5 pct and 7.0 pct

* Operating profit (EBIT) and net profit before revaluation effects are expected to surpass the previous year's levels, respectively Source text - bit.ly/1E4HoPK Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9266 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.