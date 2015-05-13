BRIEF-Swiss Prime Site Q1 profit down 6.2 pct at CHF 54.5 mln

May 13 (Reuters) - Swiss Prime Site AG :

* Q1 EBIT excluding revaluation effects increased by 3.1 pct from 84.1 million Swiss francs to 86.7 million Swiss francs ($93.57 million)

* Q1 operating income edged up by 1.3 pct year-on-year to 214.1 million Swiss francs (211.4 million Swiss francs)

* Q1 profit declined by 6.2 pct from 58.1 million Swiss francs to 54.5 million Swiss francs

* Q1 rental income climbed by 4.4 pct from 108.2 million Swiss francs to 113.0 million Swiss francs

* Plans to carry out a capital increase at the end of May 2015 through issuing a maximum of up to 5,970,131 shares, expected gross proceeds of roughly 424 million Swiss francs

* Forecasts a slight increase in rental income for the current financial year

* Vacancy rate should hover in a range between 6.5 pct and 7.0 pct

* Operating profit (EBIT) and net profit before revaluation effects are expected to surpass the previous year's levels, respectively