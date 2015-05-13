BRIEF-Elekta issues profit warning, CEO resigns

May 13 (Reuters) -

* Elekta ab says results significantly below guidance primarily due to weak performance in us

* Elekta ab says preliminary order bookings came in at sek 11,900 m (12,253)

* Elekta ab says large orders did not close as anticipated; delays in deliveries from order backlog.

* Elekta ab says niklas savander has, with immediate effect, stepped down as ceo. Tomas puusepp has been appointed as new ceo.

* Due to increased risk, the company incurred bad debt losses of SEK 58 M in Q4, predominantly from projects in Iraq and Libya. Provisions for bad debt have been increased with SEK 100 M to approximately SEK 150 M.

* The company has also thoroughly reviewed risks in its order backlog and, as a consequence, cancelled orders valued at approximately SEK 700 M. This is related to projects in North America where hospital consolidation has led to order cancellations, as well as projects in Latin America and India that are not making sufficient progress and are not expected to be completed in a reasonable time frame primarily due to customers' financing difficulties.