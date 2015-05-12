FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kinepolis launches public exchange offer on bonds maturing in 2019
May 12, 2015 / 5:21 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Kinepolis launches public exchange offer on bonds maturing in 2019

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Kinepolis Group Nv

* Kinepolis Group launches a public exchange offer on its bonds maturing on 6 March 2019

* Holders of existing bonds could exchange bonds for newly issued ones with a nominal value of eur 1,000, a gross nominal interest rate of 4.000% per year

* KBC also acts as global coordinator

* Acceptance period will run from 13 May 2015 (9.00 a.m. CET) to 1 June 2015 (4.00 p.m. CET)

* Purpose of this voluntary public exchange offer is to allow Kinepolis Group NV to further extend its debts and their maturity over time

* BNP Paribas Fortis, ING and KBC Bank act as dealer managers in this transaction

* Bonds will have a term of 8 years, maturing on 9 June 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

