FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ablynx says Q1 net loss narrows to 12.7 mln euro
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
May 13, 2015 / 5:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ablynx says Q1 net loss narrows to 12.7 mln euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Ablynx Nv

* Ablynx announces business update and financial results for the first three months of 2015

* Q1 net loss for the period reduced by 35 pct to 12.7 million euro (2013: 19.5 million euro)

* Currently expects to have a net cash burn in 2015 of approximately 70-80 million euro.

* Total revenue and grant income up 26 pct to 14.1 million euro

* Most advanced programme is in phase Ib clinical development in psoriasis patients for which study completion is expected later this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.