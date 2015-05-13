BRIEF-Heijmans says non-residential, infra markets remain challenging

May 13 (Reuters) - Heijmans NV :

* Heijmans trading update Q1 2015

* Residential business improving, non-residential and infra markets remain challenging

* Order book 2.3 billion euros at end-March at same level as year-end 2014

* Number of homes sold up to and including April total 387, with 348 of these to private buyers

* Modest increase in turnover in first three months of year compared with same period of 2014, due to increase in turnover at residential