BRIEF-Aegon says Q1 earnings impacted by adverse claims experience
#Earnings Season
May 13, 2015 / 5:52 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Aegon says Q1 earnings impacted by adverse claims experience

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Aegon NV :

* Underlying earnings before tax aegon’s underlying earnings before tax in q1 of 2015 amounted to eur 469 million

* Q1 net income amounts to eur 316 million

* Earnings impacted by adverse claims experience

* Reported disappointing underlying earnings this quarter, primarily due to adverse claims experience in US - ceoSolvency ratio increases to 216 ; holding excess capital rises to eur 1.4 billion

* Return on equity of 6.6 pct and 7.2 pct excluding capital allocated to run-off businesses

* Life sales increase 20 pct to 551 million euros, supported by higher universal life sales in US and Asia

* Record gross deposits of eur 18.7 billion and net deposits of eur 7.3 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

