FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bavarian Nordic announces positive results from two pivotal clinical studies of IMVAMUNE smallpox vaccine
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Cyber Risk
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
May 13, 2015 / 5:51 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bavarian Nordic announces positive results from two pivotal clinical studies of IMVAMUNE smallpox vaccine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Bavarian Nordic A/S :

* Announces positive results from two pivotal clinical studies of IMVAMUNE smallpox vaccine

* Pivotal phase 2 study of freeze-dried imvamune smallpox vaccine supports clinical requirements for an emergency use authorization, which would allow for stockpiling of this next-generation of vaccine

* Remains on track to complete transfer of manufacturing process which will enable company to start deliveries in 2016

* Completion of first phase 3 study to support a biologics license application for liquid-frozen imvamune

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.