BRIEF-Bavarian Nordic announces positive results from two pivotal clinical studies of IMVAMUNE smallpox vaccine

May 13 (Reuters) - Bavarian Nordic A/S :
* Announces positive results from two pivotal clinical studies of IMVAMUNE smallpox vaccine
* Pivotal phase 2 study of freeze-dried imvamune smallpox vaccine supports clinical requirements for an emergency use authorization, which would allow for stockpiling of this next-generation of vaccine
* Remains on track to complete transfer of manufacturing process which will enable company to start deliveries in 2016
* Completion of first phase 3 study to support a biologics license application for liquid-frozen imvamune
