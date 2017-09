BRIEF-Viking Line Q1 consolidated sales slightly up at EUR 105.0 million

May 13 (Reuters) - Viking Line Abp :

* Q1 consolidated sales 105.0 million euros versus 103.4 million euros year ago

* Q1 passenger-related revenue 91.5 million euros versus 92.7 million euros year ago

* Q1 operating loss 9.8 million euros versus loss 17.1 million euros year ago

* Q1 number of passengers 1,277,630 versus 1,234,044 year ago

* Says in 2015 operating income will improve compared to operating income in 2014, but future bunker price developments represent a uncertainty factor.

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)