May 13 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group Plc

The bank has given notice of the redemption of all of outstanding 6.0884% non-cumulative fixed to floating rate preference shares callable in 2015

* Shares have been redeemed at their par value

* the bank will apply to the FCA to cancel the listing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)