BRIEF-Novae Group first-quarter gross written premium rises
#Financials
May 13, 2015 / 6:22 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Novae Group first-quarter gross written premium rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Novae Group Plc :

* Gross written premium increased to 257.6 million stg (Q1 2014: 195.1 million stg)

* Continue to identify opportunities for further profitable growth without compromising underwriting discipline and we remain positive about prospects for group

* Like for like growth of 7 pct plus strong growth from new underwriting teams

* Claims experience in line with expectation

* Investment return for first three months of 2015: 0.3 pct (q1 2014: 0.4 pct) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
