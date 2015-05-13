BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer keep 2015 guidance as first-qtr revenues rise

May 13 (Reuters) - Wolters Kluwer Nv :

* Trading in line with expectations; full-year 2015 guidance affirmed

* First-Quarter revenues up 4 pct in constant currencies and up 3 pct organically

* Growth in North America and Asia Pacific & ROW offset weakness in Europe

* First-Quarter adjusted operating margin increased, in line with expectation

* Non-recurring and transactional revenues increased after posting declines a year ago

* We note that comparables become more challenging in remainder of year

* Expect adjusted operating margin to increase in 2015. Adj operating margin forecast includes anticipated restructuring costs of eur30-eur35 mln (2014: eur36 mln), mainly in Legal & Regulatory Solutions

* 2015 outlook for diluted adjusted EPS of mid-single-digit growth

* Currency is expected to have a more significant influence on results in 2015 than in recent years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: