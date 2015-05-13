FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-ANF Immobilier and Credit Agricole to cooperate on projects in Lyon
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Cyber Risk
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 13, 2015 / 6:52 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-ANF Immobilier and Credit Agricole to cooperate on projects in Lyon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - ANF Immobilier SA :

* Says Credit Agricole Group joins forces with ANF Immobilier and DCB International for two major real estate projects in Lyon

* Investment concerns Adecco France group’s current head offices and development of its new headquarters, to be delivered during Q3 of 2016

* Investment is made by Credit Agricole Assurances (45 percent), Dcb International (less than 5 percent) and ANF Immobilier (majority stake over 50 percent)

* Investment is being financed by LCL and Credit Agricole’s Centre-Est Regional Bank

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.