BRIEF-ANF Immobilier and Credit Agricole to cooperate on projects in Lyon

May 13 (Reuters) - ANF Immobilier SA :

* Says Credit Agricole Group joins forces with ANF Immobilier and DCB International for two major real estate projects in Lyon

* Investment concerns Adecco France group’s current head offices and development of its new headquarters, to be delivered during Q3 of 2016

* Investment is made by Credit Agricole Assurances (45 percent), Dcb International (less than 5 percent) and ANF Immobilier (majority stake over 50 percent)

* Investment is being financed by LCL and Credit Agricole’s Centre-Est Regional Bank

