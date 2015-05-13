FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Leroy Seafood Q1 EBITDA NOK 501 mln, above expectations
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 13, 2015 / 5:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Leroy Seafood Q1 EBITDA NOK 501 mln, above expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Leroy Seafood Group ASA :

* Q1 turnover 3.27 billion Norwegian crowns ($438.27 million) (Reuters poll 3.27 billion crowns)

* Q1 EBITDA 501 million crowns (Reuters poll 466 million crowns)

* The group currently estimates a total harvest volume of 181,500 GWT for 2015, including the share of LSG’s volume from associates

* Estimates that the group will achieve a lower operating profit before biomass adjustment in Q2 2015 when compared with Q2 2014

* Proposed to shareholders’ meeting on 21 may 2015 a dividend payment of 12 crowns per share for 2014

* Expects to see a positive development in individual facilities in 2015

Source text for Eikon:

Link to Reuters poll:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 7.4612 Norwegian crowns Gdynia Newsroom

