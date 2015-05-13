BRIEF-ABN Amro Q1 profit rises 44 pct

May 13 (Reuters) - ABN Amro Bank Naamloze Vennootschap :

* ABN Amro reports 543 million euros underlying net profit for Q1 2015

* Underlying net profit for Q1 2015 was up 44 pct compared with Q1 2014

* Loan impairments were 30 pct lower, mainly in the mortgage book

* Sincerely regret the increase in fixed salary for managing board and the impact it has had on ABN Amro

* Understand that it will take time for the public to regain confidence in ABN Amro and we will work hard to restore that confidence

* Economic environment helped move us along in achieving our targets