May 13 (Reuters) - GfK SE :

* Q1 revenue 362.5 million euros, 8.2 percent up

* Q1 operating income of 27.3 million euros, 15.7 percent more yoy

* Confirms forecast for 2015, expects moderate organic growth and a margin between 12.4 percent and 12.8 percent for 2015 Source text - bit.ly/1cRa1KW Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)