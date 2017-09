BRIEF-Vardia Insurance Q1 net loss widens to NOK 55.6 mln

May 13 (Reuters) - Vardia Insurance Group ASA :

* Q1 gross written premiums 378.6 million Norwegian crowns ($50.68 million), up 34.8 pct

* Q1 gross loss ratio 79.5 percent versus 83.9 percent year ago

* Q1 average new sales per month 95.0 million Norwegian crowns versus 83.4 million crowns year ago

* Q1 net loss 55.6 million crowns compared with a net loss of 44.0 million crowns year ago

* Cost reductions will have material impact on P&L in 2016, but limited impact in 2015 P&L

* Expects to report a net loss for year

