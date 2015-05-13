FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-VIB Vermoegen Q1 net income grows by 7.3 pct to 8.3 mln euros
May 13, 2015 / 6:27 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-VIB Vermoegen Q1 net income grows by 7.3 pct to 8.3 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - VIB Vermoegen AG :

* Q1 total operating revenue up 6.6 pct to 18.1 million euros ($20.33 million)

* Q1 funds from operations (FFO) up 10.0 pct to 7.9 million euros

* For Q1 after deducting income taxes of 1.6 million euros (Q1 2014: 1.4 million euros), group generated consolidated net income up by 7.3 pct to 8.3 million euros (Q1 2014: 7.7 million euros)

* Q1 earnings before tax (EBT) grow to 9.9 million euros

* Q1 EBT margin of 54.5 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8903 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

