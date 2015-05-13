FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Viscom Q1 EBIT grows to 2.5 million euros
#Semiconductor Equipment & Testing
May 13, 2015 / 6:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Viscom Q1 EBIT grows to 2.5 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Viscom AG :

* Q1 revenue 17.2 million euros ($19.37 million) (previous year 10.9 million euros, up 57.3 pct)

* Q1 EBIT 2.5 million euros (previous year 844 thousand euros, up 197.9 pct)

* Management expects to achieve conservative forecast for 2015 financial year with revenue of between 62 million euros and 67 million euros, and an EBIT-margin of 13 pct to 15 pct

* Q1 incoming orders 15.8 million euros (previous year 15.6 million euros)

* Q1 EBIT-margin 14.6 pct (previous year 7.7 pct) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8880 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

