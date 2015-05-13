BRIEF-Galliford try says expects FY results in line with expectations

May 13 (Reuters) - Galliford Try Plc

* Group expects to report full year results in line with analysts’ consensus

* £982 million of sales reserved, contracted or completed across both linden homes and galliford try partnerships

* All businesses - linden homes, partnerships and construction - continue to perform well with favourable market demand

* Construction market is improving and our construction business is seeing growth in order book

* Background of continuing challenges on labour supply side in all sectors

* Conditions in housing market remain positive and we have been encouraged by trading through year so far