BRIEF-Galliford try says expects FY results in line with expectations
May 13, 2015 / 6:22 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Galliford try says expects FY results in line with expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Galliford Try Plc

* Group expects to report full year results in line with analysts’ consensus

* £982 million of sales reserved, contracted or completed across both linden homes and galliford try partnerships

* All businesses - linden homes, partnerships and construction - continue to perform well with favourable market demand

* Construction market is improving and our construction business is seeing growth in order book

* Background of continuing challenges on labour supply side in all sectors

* Conditions in housing market remain positive and we have been encouraged by trading through year so far Further company coverage:

