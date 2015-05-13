FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-LPKF warns that 2015 target has become ambitious after Q1
May 13, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-LPKF warns that 2015 target has become ambitious after Q1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - LPKF

* Expects to generate revenue of eur 128 million to eur 136 million in 2015 with an ebit margin between 12% and 15%

* Believes that it can still achieve its targets for 2015, though it considers these to be very ambitious

* Orders on hand amounted to eur 15.4 million compared to eur 33.3 million in previous year

* In terms of revenue, electronics production equipment segment started q1 on a weak footing

* Or 2016 and beyond, management board is looking to future with more confidence again based on ongoing negotiations with customers

* Operating result (ebit) fell from eur 1.1 million to eur 0.2 million

* Ebit margin of 1.0% also was lower than in previous year (5.0%)

* At eur 21.4 million, revenue in q1 was as expected close to previous year’s figure of eur 21.6 million

* Decline in incoming orders was mainly due to fact that a major solar order was posted in previous year’s q1

* Number of new LDS projects is still too low at moment

* Incoming orders totaled eur 19.2 million, down 48% year-on-year

* Whether 2015 targets will be reached will depend on earnings of electronics production equipment segment in current financial year

* This situation may change rapidly if just a small number of major orders are implemented

* In first few weeks of q2, level of incoming orders in lpkf group failed to meet expectations

* For 2016 and beyond, management board is looking to future with more confidence again based on ongoing negotiations with customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

