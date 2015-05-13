FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-IC Group Q3 EBIT down at DKK 65.1 million
May 13, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-IC Group Q3 EBIT down at DKK 65.1 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - IC Group A/S :

* Q3 revenue 719.6 million Danish crowns ($108.48 million)versus 715.5 million crowns year ago

* Q3 EBIT 65.1 million crowns versus 87.0 million crowns year ago

* Revenue for continuing operations is expected to be in region of 2.60 billion to 2.65 billion crowns (unchanged)

* 2014/15 adjusted for non-recurring costs and by idle capacity costs, operating profit for group’s continuing operations is expected to come to 215 million crowns to 255 million crowns

* 2014/15 operating profit for continuing operations seen at 170 million crowns to 210 million crowns

Source text: bit.ly/1F6jCqk

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6337 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

