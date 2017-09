May 13 (Reuters) - Vestjysk Bank A/S :

* Q1 net interest income 149.7 million Danish crowns ($22.57 million) versus 170.7 million crowns year ago

* Q1 loan losses 93.1 million crowns versus 86.7 million crowns year ago

* Q1 net profit 32 million crowns versus 26 million crowns year ago

* Maintains its 2015 outlook of core earnings before impairments of about 350 million - 400 million crowns

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6313 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)