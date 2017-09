May 13 (Reuters) - Eurofins Scientific SE (French Branch) :

* Signs agreement to acquire 65 percent stake in Sc K Hi Dng (EDC-HD), private laboratory in Vietnam

* Says EDC-HD employs over 100 staff at main facility in Ho Chi Minh city and satellite lab in Cn Th

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)