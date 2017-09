May 13 (Reuters) - Euwax AG :

* Q1 total income totaled 9.9 million euros ($11.14 million)(previous year: 7.7 million euros)

* Q1 profit after tax 4.6 million euros versus 3.4 million euros year ago

* Q1 earnings before taxes 6.7 million euros versus 4.8 million euros last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8888 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)