FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-All for One Steeb 6-month revenues rise by 10 pct to 120.3 mln euros
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Cyber Risk
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
May 13, 2015 / 8:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-All for One Steeb 6-month revenues rise by 10 pct to 120.3 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - All for One Steeb AG :

* Reports 6-month EBIT of 10.3 million euros ($11.58 million) (up 39 pct over Oct. 13 - March 14)

* 6-month revenues are 120.3 million euros (up by 10 percent over Oct. 13 - March 14)

* 6-month earnings after tax are 7.3 million euros (up by 61 percent over Oct. 13 - March 14)

* Expects now for financial year 2014/15 revenues of a good 240 million euros and an EBIT of between 16 million euros and 17 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1ECKA5y Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8895 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.